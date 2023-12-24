The Journey of Faith: Embracing Mary’s Path in Advent

In a thought-provoking sermon, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa urges believers to reflect on the profound journey of faith undertaken by Mary during Advent. Delivering his homily to the Papal Household, including Pope Francis, the Cardinal emphasizes the importance of recognizing the depth and richness of Mary’s spiritual pilgrimage.

For centuries, Christians undervalued the significance of Mary’s faith journey, assuming that her act of faith at the Annunciation remained unchanged throughout her life. However, Cardinal Cantalamessa explains that the Second Vatican Council challenged this notion, acknowledging that Mary “advanced in the pilgrimage of faith.” This new perspective highlights the remarkable variety of experiences that shaped Mary’s spiritual path, from the exuberant encounter with Elizabeth to the transformative revelation of Simeon’s prophecy, and ultimately culminating in the trials and tribulations of her Son’s life, leading to the cross.

Drawing from St. Augustine, the Cardinal reminds believers that Mary’s unwavering faith allowed what she believed to come to pass. He encourages all to mirror her unwavering belief so that her example may bring blessings to their own lives. Quoting the French writer Blaise Pascal, Cardinal Cantalamessa emphasizes the importance of attentive introspection. He urges listeners to “Return to your heart!”, to examine the presence of God within, for it is within our inner selves that the image of God resides. As the Christmas season approaches, the Cardinal invites individuals to open the doors of their hearts and create a sacred space for Jesus, allowing His presence to warm their souls amidst the coldness of the world.

While acknowledging the challenge of this undertaking, Cardinal Cantalamessa suggests that embracing the birth of Jesus also requires a personal transformation—a willingness to let go of selfish desires and live for Him who was born, died, and rose again for humanity. This transformative journey, the Cardinal emphasizes, does not culminate with Christmas but rather initiates a lifelong commitment to live according to Christ’s teachings.

