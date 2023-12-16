Vatican Court Finds Cardinal Becciu Guilty of Financial Crimes

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former adviser to Pope Francis, has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail for financial crimes by a Vatican court. The trial, which lasted for two-and-a-half years, centered around a London property deal that resulted in significant losses for the Catholic Church. Cardinal Becciu has stated that he intends to appeal the verdict.

The trial exposed infighting and intrigue within the highest ranks of the Vatican and involved allegations of financial impropriety. Cardinal Becciu, once considered a contender for the papacy himself, faced charges including embezzlement and abuse of office.

The charges stemmed from a building purchase in London, where the Vatican acquired a 45% stake in a property that was intended to be converted into luxury apartments. The Vatican’s Secretariat of State later decided to buy the property outright, leading to the involvement of Cardinal Becciu, who was the Vatican’s Substitute for General Affairs at the time. The purchase was orchestrated by a London-based Italian financier and raised concerns when the Vatican’s own bank was approached for financial assistance.

In addition to the London property deal, Cardinal Becciu was accused of funneling large sums of money to his home diocese of Sardinia, some of which allegedly benefited his family. It was also alleged that he paid a significant amount of money to Cecilia Marogna, one of the co-defendants, under the pretext of helping free a kidnapped nun in Mali. However, prosecutors claimed that Marogna misused the funds for personal expenses.

This case marks the first time a cardinal has stood trial for financial crimes in a Vatican court. In response to the charges, Pope Francis stripped Cardinal Becciu of certain rights, including the ability to vote in future conclaves. The outcome of this trial could potentially impact Pope Francis’s legacy as a reformer of the Vatican’s finances.

