Cardinal Becciu: The Retention of Luxury Amidst Conviction

In a surprising turn of events, Cardinal Angelo Becciu continues to occupy a lavish apartment in Vatican City, despite being convicted of multiple financial crimes. While other senior curial officials are required to pay market rates for their accommodation, Cardinal Becciu enjoys the privilege of a nominal monthly rent. This arrangement, which deviates from the recent policy changes implemented by Pope Francis, raises eyebrows given the seriousness of his convictions.

The apartment in question is located on the top floor of the Palazzo del Santo Uffizio, a prominent building adjacent to St. Peter’s square that houses the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Cardinal Becciu, who was previously the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, fell under scrutiny following a criminal investigation into his conduct at the Secretariat of State. Despite this, he retains his residence in the palatial apartment.

The property, known for its grandeur, underwent extensive renovations at the time Cardinal Becciu was named a cardinal and as investigations into his financial crimes began. The residence not only accommodates the cardinal but also religious sisters who serve as domestic help, highlighting the opulence surrounding Cardinal Becciu’s continued presence.

In 2018, Pope Francis introduced a change in law that required resident clerics to pay normal market rates for Vatican-owned properties and rented apartments within Vatican buildings. This change was implemented to address the economic crisis faced by the Holy See. However, it remains uncertain whether Cardinal Becciu has been asked to adhere to these market rates, as requested of other cardinals residing in Rome.

Cardinal Becciu’s conviction on three counts of embezzlement by a Vatican court further intensifies the controversy surrounding his occupancy of the Vatican apartment. Along with a prison sentence, the cardinal has been permanently disqualified from holding public office and fined a substantial amount. Additionally, he faces asset forfeiture and seizure amounting to hundreds of millions of euros.

During the trial, details emerged regarding the cardinal’s use of the apartment. Cecilia Marogna, who was also convicted in the case, shared posts on social media showcasing her stays in the residence and referring to it as “my paradise.” These posts shed light on the luxurious and indulgent lifestyle associated with the property.

Furthermore, the apartment played a significant role in the trial itself. Vatican gendarmes testified that they had approached Cardinal Becciu regarding suspicious payments made to Marogna and that he had offered to reimburse the funds using his personal account at the Vatican bank. The cardinal even attempted to use the apartment as a venue to secretly record a phone call with Pope Francis, during which he discussed matters of state secrecy and sought the pontiff’s intervention in his trial.

As Cardinal Becciu staunchly proclaims his innocence and vows to appeal his conviction, the retention of his luxury Vatican apartment raises questions on the intersection of power, privilege, and justice within the theological institutions. The ongoing saga is sure to continue attracting attention as the appeals process unfolds.

