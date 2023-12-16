In a landmark case that captivated the world, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a high-ranking member of the Vatican, has been found guilty of embezzlement. This conviction marks the first time a cardinal has ever faced trial in the Vatican criminal court, cementing this trial as the “trial of the century” within the walls of the city-state.

The verdict, handed down by a Vatican tribunal, sentenced Cardinal Becciu to 5 ½ years in prison for his involvement in a complex web of financial misconduct. The trial, which spanned a lengthy 2 ½ years, exposed the dark underbelly of the Vatican’s financial affairs and put its justice system to the test. While the cardinal was absolved of some charges, his nine co-defendants received a mixture of guilty verdicts and acquittals among the nearly 50 charges brought against them.

Gone are the quotes, replaced with a descriptive understanding of the situation. The trial centered around the Vatican secretariat of state’s questionable 350 million euro investment into luxury apartments created from a former Harrod’s warehouse. Prosecutors alleged that Vatican officials and brokers orchestrated a scheme to siphon off tens of millions of euros in fees and commissions. It was further alleged that they extorted an additional 15 million euros from the Holy See to maintain control over the building.

Cardinal Becciu faced accusations of embezzlement-related charges in relation to the London property deal. Ultimately, he was found guilty of embezzlement involving the original 200 million euro Vatican investment in the London property fund. The tribunal emphasized that such speculative investments were prohibited under canon law, signaling a violation of the church’s assets.

The cardinal was also convicted of embezzlement for his donation of 125,000 euros from Vatican funds to a charity run by his brother in Sardinia. Additionally, he used Vatican funds to pay an intelligence analyst who later faced her own conviction for misusing the money. These findings shed light on a complex network of financial impropriety within the Vatican’s ranks.

One of the focal points of this trial was the questioning of the rule of law within the Vatican and the extent of Pope Francis’ authority as the supreme leader. The defense argued that excessive control jeopardized the fairness of the trial, raising concerns about the absolute power granted to the pope as the ultimate legislative, executive, and judicial figure within the city-state.

Despite their criticisms, defense attorneys acknowledged the even-handedness displayed by Judge Giuseppe Pignatone throughout the proceedings, allowing them ample opportunity to present their arguments. However, they expressed concerns regarding the Vatican’s outdated procedural norms, which granted prosecutors significant leeway in withholding evidence and pursuing their investigation with minimal interference.

Andrea Tornielli, the Vatican’s editorial director, sought to emphasize the fairness of the trial and the respect for the defense’s rights. In an editorial for Vatican News, he hailed the independence of the tribunal judges, basing their decisions on concrete evidence and witness testimonies rather than preconceived theories.

Prosecutors had sought prison terms ranging from three to 13 years, accompanied by damages totaling over 400 million euros in an attempt to recover the estimated losses suffered by the Holy See. This financial trial serves as a stark reminder that even within the holy walls of the Vatican, corruption can lurk, demanding transparency, accountability, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

