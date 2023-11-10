New Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee to Prioritize Human Rights in Defense Deals with Saudi Arabia and Turkey

WASHINGTON – Following the indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., on bribe scandal charges, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., has succeeded him as the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Cardin, who will now have significant influence over defense pacts and arms sales, has expressed his commitment to prioritizing human rights concerns in approving arms deals with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Cardin emphasized the importance of human rights accountability and security cooperation safeguards as part of any defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and stressed the need for accountability. While Cardin acknowledged the potential for increased arms sales with Saudi Arabia in the event of a successful security agreement, he maintained that guardrails must be in place to ensure it aligns with the United States’ national security interests.

Regarding Turkey, Cardin discussed the issue of Turkey’s accession to NATO and the sale of F-16 fighter jets. He mentioned the importance of discussions on Turkey’s accession to NATO and expressed the need for further dialogue on additional issues. Cardin has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed with the F-16 sale.

The previous chairman, Menendez, had been a key obstacle to Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets due to various concerns, including Turkey’s tensions with Greece and its treatment of journalists and political opponents.

The new chairman’s focus on human rights and accountability adds a fresh perspective to the committee’s decision-making process. Cardin’s commitment to prioritizing these values in defense agreements with Saudi Arabia and Turkey demonstrates a shift in approach from previous leadership.

