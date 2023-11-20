The Carbon Footprint Divide: Breaking Down Global Emissions

A recent report by Oxfam sheds light on the startling disparity between the carbon emissions of the world’s wealthiest individuals and the global poor. In 2019, the top 1% contributed roughly the same percentage of carbon emissions as the bottom 66%, which represents approximately 5 billion people.

The findings, based on an analysis conducted in collaboration with the Stockholm Environment Institute, revealed that both the richest 1% and the poorest 66% collectively accounted for 16% of global emissions. Digging deeper, the report highlighted that the top 10% alone were responsible for a staggering 50% of global emissions, while the bottom 50% only contributed a mere 8%.

Within the top 1%, the report identified that one-third of carbon emissions could be attributed to personal consumption in the United States, followed by China and the Gulf countries. The study defined the top 1% as individuals with an estimated income threshold of $140,000 per year and an average income of $310,000, totaling approximately 77 million people. Notably, it was noted that personal consumption patterns vary based on factors such as geographic location, renewable energy usage, and transportation choices. The use of private jets and yachts by the ultra-wealthy contributed significantly to their higher carbon footprint.

Moreover, the report drew attention to the role of investments in carbon emissions. Between 50% and 70% of emissions by the top 1% were found to be associated with investments in companies. This was measured by considering reported emissions from these firms and distributing the proportionate responsibility based on shareholder ownership. Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute discovered that billionaire investors in polluting industries had a carbon footprint that was double that of the average investor.

This report underscores the urgent need for systemic change and collective action to address the carbon footprint divide. Efforts to promote sustainable consumption and production, as well as investments in clean technologies and renewable energy, are crucial in reducing global emissions and mitigating climate change.

