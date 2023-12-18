Trapped Israeli Captives Send Distress Signals in Gaza Building

Israeli troops mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli captives who were seeking shelter in a Gaza building. Distress signals written in Hebrew, reading “SOS” and “Help, three hostages,” were found in the building where the captives had taken refuge. The signs were made of white cloth and written in red, likely using leftover food. These distress signals were discovered about 200 meters away from where the captives were tragically shot.

The Israeli military released photographs of the distress signals, resulting in an outcry in Israel and raising concerns about the conduct of their military. The captives were reportedly fired upon despite waving a white flag. Family members of the slain captives expressed their anguish and accused the Israeli army of abandonment and murder.

The incident has also brought attention to the plight of the estimated 100 captives who are believed to still be held in captivity in Gaza. Israeli citizens are increasingly worried that their government and military are prioritizing the elimination of Hamas over the rescue of their fellow countrymen.

Israel suspects that some of the captives may be trapped in Hamas’ extensive network of underground tunnels, which makes it challenging for the Israeli military to locate them. The military recently discovered the largest tunnel they have ever seen in Gaza and vowed to continue searching for more tunnels in their pursuit of Hamas.

The newly discovered Hamas tunnel is noteworthy for its size and sophistication. Equipped with ventilation and electricity, it is twice the height and three times the width of other tunnels in Gaza. Stretching over 4km and reaching depths of 50 meters, the tunnel demonstrates an extensive investment of time and resources by Hamas. Israeli officials suspect that this tunnel was used by Hamas to transport vehicles, fighters, and supplies during their attacks in early October.

Efforts to recover the remaining captives are underway, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinting at new negotiations and the involvement of mediators. However, Hamas has stated that they will only release the captives once the conflict comes to an end.

