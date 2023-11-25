New Article: Reflecting on President Biden’s Foreign Policy Endeavors

President Biden faces various challenges and pressures in his efforts to shape US foreign policy. As the leader of the United States, he must navigate complex international dynamics while keeping America’s best interests at the forefront. While some critics argue that he should exert more control over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is important to remember that President Biden is not the president of Israel, but rather the president of the United States. He can offer suggestions and have private conversations, but ultimately, the decisions of other nations remain outside his jurisdiction.

President Biden’s extensive experience in the Senate and as a vice president enables him to draw upon a wealth of knowledge and expertise. His 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president give him the necessary insight to make informed decisions for the nation. Contrary to the notion that age inhibits his capabilities, this is the time when President Biden is truly thriving. He understands the intricacies of the political landscape and possesses the skills to maneuver through complex situations.

It is crucial to recognize that President Biden’s goal is to encourage small-D democratic values and advocate for the interests of the United States. He is diligently working to ensure that democratic nations align their actions with shared values. However, these efforts are not without their challenges, as each nation prioritizes its own national security interests.

It is our responsibility, as Democrats and members of the American public, to grant President Biden the grace and space he needs to employ American influence and apply pressure when necessary. The world of international relations is far more nuanced and intricate than it may appear on the surface. Our president deserves the respect and support to navigate these complexities and advance the interests of the United States.

