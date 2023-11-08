Insufficient Efforts to Prevent Migrant Deaths off West Africa: A Tragic Consequence

Despite receiving prior warnings about a boat carrying migrants off West Africa, four national authorities and the European Union’s border patrol agency, Frontex, did not adequately take action to prevent the tragic deaths of dozens of individuals. A Spanish human rights NGO, Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders), alleges that these entities could have done more to avert the loss of lives.

The boat, which was finally rescued off the coast of Cape Verde, led to at least 60 presumed deaths, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). However, Caminando Fronteras asserts that the death toll is as high as 92 and estimates that there might have been 130 people on board when the boat departed from Senegal. Concerned family members had approached the NGO on July 20, expressing worries about their relatives who had departed for the Canary Islands 10 days prior and had not yet arrived at their destination.

Helena Maleno Garzón, the founder and director of Caminando Fronteras, notified the authorities of Spain, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco about the situation on the same day. The survivors revealed that they had run out of essential supplies such as oil, food, and water, leading to a tragic sequence of events where people died one by one. Garzón claims that if the authorities had taken timely action and actively searched for the stranded migrants, no lives would have been lost.

Garzón further criticizes Frontex, stating that although the EU agency cooperates with the Senegalese and Mauritanian navies by monitoring migrant routes and searching for boats in the region, it falls short of the necessary assistance required during emergencies. According to her, this lack of intervention demonstrates the failure of political Europe to prioritize human lives.

Caminando Fronteras acknowledges that some search efforts were made but contends that they were insufficient given the circumstances. The NGO had previously requested greater search resources to enhance the chances of saving lives, but their pleas went unanswered by the authorities.

CNN has reached out to the relevant authorities in Spain, Senegal, Morocco, Mauritania, and Frontex for comment but has not received a response at the time of reporting.

This devastating incident highlights the urgent need for improved coordination and proactive measures to address the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants. It serves as a grim reminder of the implications of inadequate action, urging authorities to reassess their response strategy and prioritize the protection of every human life.