Migrants Tragically Presumed Dead in Cape Verde Boat Disaster

At least 60 migrants are feared to have lost their lives in a devastating boat disaster off the coast of Cape Verde, West Africa, as reported by the International Organization on Migration (IOM).

The ill-fated boat was carrying a total of 101 passengers when the tragedy struck. Fortunately, 38 individuals, including four children, were successfully rescued, but the fate of the remaining 63 individuals remains uncertain.

Tragically, seven deaths have been confirmed, while the other 56 individuals are now presumed to have perished at sea. The IOM emphasizes that the prolonged period of being stranded in such treacherous waters poses multiple risks beyond drowning, including hypothermia and dehydration.

The vessel, which embarked on its journey from the coast of Fass Boye in Senegal on July 10, was eventually rescued on August 15, after enduring weeks of unimaginable hardship.

Cape Verde, an archipelago comprising ten islands in the North Atlantic, stands approximately 570 kilometers (about 350 miles) away from the extreme western tip of Africa. With an increasing number of immigrants arriving in the archipelago in recent years, this tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the challenges faced by those seeking better lives.

