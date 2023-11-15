A Unique Residence in Canto Verde

The Canto Verde House, designed by architect Kiti Vieira, is a remarkable residence located in the serene neighborhood of Paraty. Completed in 2022, this house showcases a perfect balance between simplicity, functionality, and aesthetics, providing its occupants with a comfortable and low-maintenance living space.

Situated in a terrain with ample extension, the house takes full advantage of its east-facing orientation, providing breathtaking views and allowing an abundance of natural light to fill the interiors. The strategic placement of the modules ensures that every room opens up to the rising sun, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the day.

Great attention was given to the choice of materials, ensuring durability without compromising the desired aesthetic appeal. The concrete blocks, with vertical joints between solid garapeira pillars, not only add strength but also contribute to the overall visual impact of the design. Privacy was a key consideration for the west face of the house, which prompted the use of glass bricks and high windows to control light while maintaining a sense of seclusion from the neighboring properties.

The Canto Verde House consists of six identical modules, cleverly dividing the social areas from the private spaces. Three modules are dedicated to the social area, offering ample space for gathering and entertaining, while the remaining three modules house the three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room conveniently located between the sleeping quarters.

Elevated from the ground and adorned with large eaves, this residence embodies a harmonious blend with the surrounding wooded environment. The thoughtful design ensures that the house remains well-preserved, even in the humid climate of Paraty.

Sources: ArchDaily