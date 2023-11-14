Protests Erupt in Lebanon Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Beirut, Lebanon – A wave of protests erupted in Lebanon as anger and frustration grew over Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza. Demonstrators, including Palestinians and Lebanese citizens, took to the streets to express their outrage at the violence and what they perceive as unconditional support for Israel from the United States.

The demonstrations began near the United States Embassy in a suburb of Beirut, where protesters hurled rocks, water bottles, and firecrackers at the security barricades. Security forces responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd. Similar protests were also held near the German embassy and in other parts of Lebanon.

The protesters voiced their opposition to the Israeli airstrikes that have caused significant civilian casualties in Gaza, including women and children. They called for an end to the violence and for international intervention to halt Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Support for the Palestinian cause in Lebanon has traditionally come from the country’s left-leaning political parties, such as Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. However, the protests attracted a diverse range of attendees, including Lebanese Maronites and other individuals who were not overtly aligned with any political faction.

The Lebanese demonstrators expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, citing the need to defend human rights and condemn the killing of innocent civilians. They criticized the international community for what they perceive as a lack of action and support for the Palestinian people.

While the majority of participants were supportive of the protests, some local residents expressed concerns about property damage and disturbances caused by a small faction of protesters. However, they acknowledged the justness of the cause and the need to address the ongoing crisis in a peaceful and thoughtful manner.

The protests in Lebanon reflect the broader frustration felt by many around the world over the escalating violence and loss of life in Gaza. The call for an end to the killing and the recognition of Palestinian rights reverberates among those who believe in justice and equality.

