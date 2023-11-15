Prince William Faces Backlash for Absence at Lionesses World Cup Final

Prince William has sparked criticism for his absence at the Lionesses World Cup final against Spain, with fans accusing him of showing a lack of support for women in sport. As the president of England’s Football Association (FA), William recorded a video message expressing his apologies and wishing the team good luck. However, his absence from the game has caused outrage among football fans, opposition leaders, and celebrities alike.

Speculation around William’s absence suggests concerns over his carbon footprint due to the 19-hour flight from London to Sydney. Additionally, it is believed that his visit could lead to diplomatic complications, as King Charles has not made a state visit to Australia. Members of parliament, such as Charlotte Nichols from the Labour Party, have dismissed these reasons as “pretty poor.”

The absence of William and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from the final has fueled the narrative that they “can’t be bothered” to support the Lionesses in person, thus reinforcing their perceived attitude towards women in sport. Fans have pointed out that William found time to watch England play in a men’s rugby World Cup final in Sydney 20 years ago, adding to the frustration.

In contrast, Spain’s Queen Letizia has traveled to Australia for the final, accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter Sofia. This gesture from the Royal Spanish Football Federation has further intensified the criticism directed at William.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov, a British market research firm, revealed that 52 percent of Britons expected the monarch to attend and support the Lionesses in person. This statistic highlights the public’s disappointment with William’s absence.

Prince William’s decision not to attend the Lionesses World Cup final has ignited considerable backlash. The criticism reflects broader concerns about the support and recognition given to women’s sports. As debates surrounding gender equality and representation continue, it becomes increasingly important for those in positions of influence to show their commitment to supporting women athletes.

