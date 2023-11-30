New Investigation Reveals Exploitation in Cocoa Industry

In a shocking new investigation, it has been uncovered that children as young as five years old are being forced to work under dangerous conditions to harvest cocoa beans in Ghana. The candy company Mars, known for its popular treats such as M&Ms and Snickers, is implicated in this disturbing practice.

Our team embarked on a journey across Ghana’s remote cocoa belt to visit small subsistence farms that supply Mars. What we discovered was deeply troubling. Children, barely able to wield machetes almost as big as themselves, toiled in the blistering heat to gather the cocoa beans that end up in America’s beloved chocolates.

Despite Mars’ promise to eradicate child labor in its supply chain by 2025, we found children working at each one of the farms we visited. This raises serious questions about the company’s commitment to its own stated values. Mars has boasted about rescuing children from exploitative labor conditions and ensuring their education, but our investigation reveals a different story.

An anonymous cocoa field supervisor, in an interview with CBS News, stated that the lists of rescued children provided by Mars are often falsified or inaccurate. He admitted to personally fabricating lists under pressure from the company. The supervisors also revealed that there is no follow-up to verify the information provided. This failure to monitor and enforce the promised safeguards perpetuates the cycle of child labor.

We had the opportunity to speak with Munira, a fifteen-year-old girl who has been working in the cocoa fields since the tender age of five. Education is a luxury for Munira, as her school is a long hour’s walk away, and her family cannot afford transportation. Last year, her family managed to harvest just one bag of decent-quality cocoa, earning a meager $115.

“I feel sad. I want to be, like, a medical doctor,” Munira said, expressing her dreams and the reality she faces. Unfortunately, her story is not unique. We encountered numerous children whose names appeared on Mars’ alleged lists of beneficiaries, but they were not in school nor regularly monitored for attendance.

The troubling accusations extend beyond the farms. We visited a cocoa warehouse in Ghana that supplies Mars and found that the employee, who chose to remain anonymous, could not guarantee that all cocoa handled at the facility was produced without child labor. This raises further concerns about the transparency and accountability of Mars’ supply chain.

These revelations have sparked outrage and legal action. Terry Collingsworth, a human rights lawyer in the U.S., has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against American chocolate companies, including Mars, alleging consumer fraud. The lawsuit highlights the testimonies of Ghanaian children working for Mars suppliers, who endure grueling labor and unsafe conditions.

It is vital for companies like Mars to take immediate action to address these serious issues. The exploitation of child labor in the cocoa industry cannot be tolerated. Consumers play a crucial role in demanding change through their purchasing power. By supporting companies with ethical practices and holding accountable those that perpetuate exploitation, we can work towards a more just and responsible supply chain.

FAQs:

Q: What is child labor?

A: Child labor refers to the employment of children in labor that is harmful to their physical and mental development, often involving long hours, hazardous conditions, and minimal or no access to education.

Q: What is a supply chain?

A: A supply chain is a network of organizations, people, activities, and resources involved in the production and distribution of goods or services, from the raw materials to the end consumers.

Q: How can consumers contribute to ending child labor?

A: Consumers can make a difference by supporting companies that are committed to ethical practices and transparency in their supply chains. This includes purchasing products that have been certified as child-labor-free and holding companies accountable for their actions through advocacy and informed decision-making.

