New Research Shows Alarming Increase in Canadian Wildfires

A recent study has revealed that climate change has significantly increased the likelihood of devastating wildfires in Canada. The findings indicate that hot, dry, and windy conditions, which were responsible for this year’s extensive wildfires, are now twice as common as they would be without human-induced global warming.

The impact of these fires has been nothing short of catastrophic. So far this year, an unprecedented 37 million acres of land across almost every Canadian province and territory have been scorched by flames. This amount is more than double the previous record for land burned in any given year. As a result, tens of thousands of people, including the majority of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, have been forced to evacuate their homes. The air quality has also suffered, with smoke causing toxic conditions in cities as far south as Atlanta.

Wildfires can originate from various sources, such as lightning strikes, unattended campfires, downed power lines, and even deliberate arson. The extent to which fires spread and intensify, however, is greatly influenced by the specific characteristics of the forests and landscapes they encounter. Factors like heat, rain, and snow can determine the flammability of vegetation and ultimately impact the severity and extinguishing difficulty of these fires.

According to the World Weather Attribution initiative, the chances of experiencing high-fire-risk conditions equivalent to this year’s wildfires in eastern Canada have increased by 4 to 5 percent annually. This probability is at least double what it would be in a hypothetical world without climate change caused by human activities. The researchers also predict that as greenhouse gas emissions continue to contribute to global warming, the likelihood of such extreme fire conditions will continue to rise.

Mitigation efforts and adaptation strategies will be crucial in combating this growing threat. Dorothy Heinrich, a technical adviser at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center, emphasizes the need to reduce the drivers of risk and minimize the impact of wildfires on communities, livelihoods, and people’s lives. Both immediate and long-term solutions must be implemented to address this pressing issue.

The World Weather Attribution aims to provide timely assessments of how human-caused warming affects extreme weather events like heatwaves, floods, droughts, and wildfires. By comparing computer models of the current climate with hypothetical models that exclude greenhouse gas emissions, scientists can determine the influence of human activities on these events. Their analysis of the 2003 European heatwave was one of the first studies to link specific weather events to human contributions. Since then, researchers have expanded their methodologies, with World Weather Attribution leading the way in developing standardized protocols for rapid analysis after severe weather occurs.

In a similar study of the deadly wildfires that ravaged Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, World Weather Attribution found that the likelihood of extreme warmth and dryness preceding the fires was boosted by at least 30 percent due to global warming.

In their latest analysis, the focus was on northern Quebec, where wildfires in June alone burned nine times more land than in the entire previous decade. The researchers used the Fire Weather Index, which encompasses temperature, humidity, wind, and precipitation, to estimate the increased occurrence of peak fire intensity and cumulative severity. They found that fire seasons with peak intensity like this year’s are now twice as common as before, while fire seasons with cumulative severity are seven times as frequent.

However, the researchers caution that these estimates are conservative and that the actual numbers could be higher. Victor Danneyrolles, a forest ecologist, noted that the study’s results aligned with his own research. His previous study revealed climate fluctuations as the primary driver of wildfire prevalence in eastern Canada between 1850 and 1990, surpassing the impact of land clearing by European settlers. Dr. Danneyrolles believes that rising temperatures and increased dryness are ushering in a new era of fires, potentially unseen for centuries.

As Canada continues to battle ongoing wildfires, with over 1,000 uncontrolled fires raging across the country, urgent action is needed. The relentless destruction caused by these fires serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and develop strategies for adaptation. Failure to do so will undoubtedly leave future generations at greater risk from the devastating consequences of wildfires fueled by a changing climate.

