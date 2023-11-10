Canadian Sikhs Rally in Support of Justice and Peace

Toronto/Ottawa, September 25 – Canadian Sikhs united in peaceful demonstrations outside India’s diplomatic missions today, expressing their desire for justice and peace following the tragic murder of Sikh separatist advocate Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously acknowledged the possibility of a link between the murder and New Delhi, which sparked national conversations and demands for a thorough investigation.

Protesters in Toronto, numbering around 100, gathered and held a solemn ceremony with the burning of an Indian flag, symbolizing their frustration and grief. Similarly, approximately 200 individuals assembled outside the Vancouver consulate to express their solidarity and seek answers in the pursuit of justice.

In Ottawa, solidarity was demonstrated by a smaller gathering of fewer than 100 people, peacefully waving yellow flags marked with the word ‘Khalistan’. One protester in Ottawa, Reshma Singh Bolinas, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Trudeau, stating, “We are really thankful to Justin Trudeau… We want answers, and we want innocent lives to be protected from future violence. Canada should urge India to end the killing of innocent people.”

Canada is home to a vibrant Sikh community, with around 770,000 Sikhs residing in the country, constituting the largest Sikh population outside Punjab, their home state in India. This community has deep ties to Canada and contributes immensely to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the country.

While India dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd,” stating they compromised Canada’s sovereignty, it is important to note the peaceful nature of the protests in Toronto and Ottawa. The demonstrators’ intention was to shed light on the tragedy and foster a dialogue rooted in justice and peace.

As this call for justice continues, the Canadian Sikh community reiterates its commitment to upholding core democratic values, fostering inclusivity, and promoting understanding among diverse communities. By engaging in peaceful protests and raising their voices for justice, they embody the essence of a strong and united Canada.