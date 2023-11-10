Alberta Withdraws Support for 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid Due to Cost Concerns

The government of Alberta, Canada has decided to withdraw its support for the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision comes as a result of the rising costs associated with the event, estimated at C$2.7bn. Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow explained that this financial burden was deemed too high for the province to bear, leading to the government’s decision to pull out of the bid.

With this withdrawal, the joint bid by the cities of Edmonton and Calgary has come to an end. The initial plan was to host the games over 11 days in August 2030, with events and competitions taking place in various locations, including the Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation. However, financial concerns related to corporate sponsorship and limited broadcast revenues raised alarms about the significant portion of costs that would have fallen on taxpayers.

The government of Alberta emphasized the need for transparency in funding and demonstrating a return on investment. With these factors in mind, they made the difficult decision to abandon the pursuit of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

This setback for the Commonwealth Games does not signal the end of the event. The Games, a multi-sport tournament held every four years, have only been canceled once in their history during World War Two. However, the withdrawal of support highlights the challenges faced by potential hosts in terms of managing costs and securing government commitments.

Earlier this year, Hamilton, Ontario also suspended its bid to host the Games after failing to secure government support. Additionally, Australia recently pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to budget concerns. These examples indicate the growing financial pressures that potential hosts face and the need for sustainable funding models.

While the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Alberta may have concluded, it is important to remember the continued significance of the Games as an international sporting event that brings together countries from the Commonwealth. As organizers and potential hosts explore alternative solutions for funding and cost management, the future of the Commonwealth Games remains uncertain yet hopeful.