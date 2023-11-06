Canadian Prime Minister Calls for Adherence to International Law in Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza

In a recent development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his strong disapproval of a reported Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza. Trudeau described the incident as “horrific and absolutely unacceptable,” emphasizing the importance of respecting international law in times of conflict.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave have reported that the airstrike resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people. Trudeau’s remarks came in response to queries about the strike, and he stressed the need for Israel to abide by international law while retaliating against the Hamas attacks that have claimed over 1,300 lives.

Highlighting the significance of the situation, Trudeau emphasized that there are well-established rules in place governing warfare, particularly when it comes to the protection of medical facilities. He stated, “There are rules around wars and it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital.”

Given the severity of the reported bombing, the Canadian government has consistently called for respect towards international law in the ongoing conflict. Trudeau’s condemnation reiterates Canada’s stance on the matter, urging all parties involved to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians.

Israel’s military has not provided any details regarding the reported strike. As the situation unfolds, it remains crucial for all nations to work towards de-escalation, peace, and the strict adherence to internationally accepted norms and standards during times of conflict.

With this incident shedding light on the importance of upholding international law, it becomes imperative for the international community to strengthen efforts towards achieving a peaceful resolution and ensuring the protection of innocent lives in conflict zones around the world.