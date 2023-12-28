Canadian Authorities on the Verge of Arresting Key Suspects in Nijjar’s Assassination

Canadian law enforcement agencies are on the brink of apprehending two individuals believed to be responsible for the tragic assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar in British Columbia. The meticulous surveillance conducted by the authorities has led to significant progress in the investigation, ultimately leading to the imminent arrest of the suspects.

According to reliable sources, these suspects have been under the watchful eye of law enforcement for several months, affirming their presence within Canada’s borders. It is expected that in the coming weeks, the suspects will be taken into custody, shedding light on their involvement in the incident, as well as any potential links to the Indian government.

The murder of Hardeep Nijjar has been a subject of contention between Canada and India. While Canadian authorities have accused India of having a hand in Nijjar’s killing, Indian officials vehemently deny any involvement and refute the claims made against them.

The Canadian government’s case against India has been further reinforced by an indictment from the United States. This indictment provides substantial support for Canada’s claims, bolstering their position. However, Indian authorities continue to differentiate themselves from the allegations, asserting that no evidence has been shared with them thus far.

