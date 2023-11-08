Canadian Prime Minister and Delegation Await Arrival of Ferry Aircraft in Delhi

New Delhi, September 11 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation have been stranded in Delhi due to technical issues with their aircraft. However, the Canadian Armed Forces are continuing their best efforts to bring them back home as soon as possible.

The prime minister, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, was scheduled to return on Sunday after attending the G20 Summit. Unfortunately, their departure has been delayed, and they are now awaiting the arrival of a ferry aircraft to fly them back. According to a source in the know, the aircraft is expected to land at the Delhi airport on Monday evening.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s office has assured the public that they will provide regular updates as the situation evolves. The latest update states that the earliest possible departure will be on Tuesday late afternoon, although the situation remains fluid.

“Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that our aircraft was experiencing technical issues,” states the office of the prime minister. “These issues are not fixable overnight, so our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made.”

The delay has caused inconvenience, but the Canadian Prime Minister’s office remains committed to resolving the situation promptly and ensuring the safe return of the delegation. The prime minister’s visit to India has been productive, with discussions and engagements on various bilateral and multilateral issues.

As the ferry aircraft prepares to land in Delhi, all eyes are on the progress being made to bring the Canadian Prime Minister and his delegation back home.