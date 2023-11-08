Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Experiences Delays Returning from India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has encountered an unexpected setback in his return from India, as his aircraft encountered a technical issue. Following the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, Trudeau was scheduled to depart India on Sunday. However, the Canadian Armed Forces identified a mechanical problem, leading to the rescheduling of the departure to Tuesday afternoon at the earliest.

Trudeau’s office emphasized that the technical issues required more time to resolve, resulting in the entire Canadian delegation being stranded in India. The delegation will remain in the country until alternate arrangements can be made.

While the mechanical problems persisted, it is worth noting that the prime minister’s visit to India was not without controversy. During the G20 conference, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressed his concerns regarding anti-Indian protests by Sikh separatists in Canada. These protests included a parade featuring a float depicting the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, which was approved by the Canadian government.

According to reports, Modi strongly condemned such actions, stating that they “are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship.”

Trudeau’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment on this matter.

It is clear that Trudeau’s visit to India has been overshadowed by this unexpected delay and the controversies surrounding the Sikh separatist protests. As the prime minister and his delegation await their return journey, alternative arrangements will need to be made to ensure their safe and timely arrival back in Canada.