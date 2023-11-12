Canadian Man on Trial for Allegedly Targeting and Killing Muslim Family Pleads Not Guilty

WINDSOR, Ontario – In a shocking turn of events, a Canadian man accused of intentionally hitting a Muslim family with his truck and killing four members pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Nathaniel Veltman, the accused, entered his plea as the jury selection process began for his trial.

The incident took place in London, Ontario on June 6, 2021, when the Afzaal family was out for an evening walk. Veltman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly running them over with his vehicle.

During the court hearing, defense lawyer Christopher Hicks entered the not guilty pleas on Veltman’s behalf as he stood quietly in court, flanked by his legal team. The trial, which is anticipated to last for 12 weeks, resumed jury selection on Wednesday.

To ensure a fair trial, Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue was necessary, leading to the trial being moved from London to Windsor, Ontario. Unfortunately, due to a publication ban, the reasons for this decision and the details of the evidence and arguments presented in court cannot be disclosed.

The victims of this devastating attack were Salman Afzaal (46), his wife Madiha Salman (44), their daughter Yumnah (15), and Salman’s grandmother Talat Afzaal (74). Although the couple’s 9-year-old son was seriously injured, he survived the incident.

Justice Pomerance stated that the prosecution alleges Veltman was driven by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he deliberately veered his truck onto the curb to hit the Muslim family. However, it is important to note that none of these allegations have been proven in court.

This tragic attack sent shockwaves across Canada, leaving the nation in a state of grief, fear, and heightened concern about Islamophobia. The City of London even dedicated a garden to honor and remember the Afzaal family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What charges is Nathaniel Veltman facing?

Nathaniel Veltman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly running over and killing members of the Afzaal family.

Q: What is the current status of the trial?

The trial is currently in progress, with jury selection underway. It is expected to last for approximately 12 weeks.

Q: What were the motivations behind the attack?

The prosecution alleges that Veltman was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck onto the curb to strike the Muslim family members. However, it is important to note that none of these allegations have been proven in court.

Q: What measures have been taken to combat Islamophobia in Canada?

The attack on the Afzaal family has sparked ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia in Canada. Efforts are being made to raise awareness, promote inclusivity, and address the issue at various levels, including governmental and community initiatives.

