Former Canadian Intelligence Chief Faces Conviction for Leaking Classified Information

A former top official of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intelligence unit has been found guilty of leaking state secrets. Cameron Ortis, the former head of the intelligence unit, was convicted on three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempted violation. Additionally, he was found guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer.

Ortis’ conviction follows a major security breach in Canada, which raised concerns among Five Eyes allies. The charges against him stem from his disclosure of classified information to three individuals in 2015 and his attempt to do so in another instance. The arrest of Ortis in 2019 sent shockwaves throughout the intelligence community.

During the trial, Ortis claimed that he offered secret material to individuals as a means to encourage them to use an online encryption service, which he believed would provide valuable information to allied spy agencies. He argued that his actions were intended to protect the country from an undisclosed “grave threat” and stated that his life has been “destroyed” since his arrest.

However, the jury found Ortis guilty of the charges, determining that his actions violated the Security of Information Act and breached the trust placed in him. Ortis now faces the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in January.

FAQ

Q: What is the Security of Information Act?

A: The Security of Information Act is a Canadian legislation that prohibits the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that could harm national security.

Q: What are the charges against Cameron Ortis?

A: Cameron Ortis was found guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act, one count of attempted violation, breach of trust, and fraudulent use of a computer.

Q: What was Cameron Ortis accused of?

A: Ortis was accused of revealing classified information to three individuals and attempting to do so in another instance. He allegedly used an online encryption service to entice targets into providing information to allied spy agencies.

Q: When will Cameron Ortis be sentenced?

A: Ortis’ sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in early January.