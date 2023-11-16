Italian Ruling Party Ordered to Pay Damages for Unauthorized Use of Same-Sex Couple’s Photo

A recent ruling in Italy has ordered the country’s far-right ruling party to pay damages to a same-sex couple for using their photo without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign. BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson, who welcomed their son Milo with the help of a surrogate mother in 2014, had their viral photo used by Brothers of Italy in 2016. The party has been ordered to pay €10,000 (£8,600) each to the couple.

Brothers of Italy, a political party led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been accused of the “offensive use of their image” by Italian LGBT law firm Gay Lex, who represented the couple in this case. It is important to note that the party is currently appealing the decision.

Brothers of Italy, also known as Fratelli d’Italia in Italian, is a direct political descendant of the Italian Social Movement which emerged after World War Two. The party’s controversial instruction to Milan’s city council in March to stop registering the children of same-sex parents sparked nationwide protests.

In reaction to the ruling, BJ Barone and Frankie Nelson expressed their satisfaction, stating that it is a “small win for us, but a huge victory for the LGBTQ+ community in Italy and abroad.” They believe that their birth photo represents values of family, acceptance, and unconditional love. The couple feels that this victory against the party and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, allows them to reclaim their photo and send a message to the world that family is about love.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only instance of the unauthorized use of the couple’s photo. Independent Irish politician Mary Fitzgibbons also used the same photo without permission in 2016 to promote her platform against surrogacy for same-sex parents.

