Tragic Incident in Banff National Park: Knowledgeable Hikers Fall Victim to a Desperate Grizzly Bear

A devastating incident unfolded in Banff National Park, where Jenny Gusse and Doug Inglis, both 62, and their loyal dog Skip, lost their lives in a fatal encounter with a grizzly bear on September 29. Known for their expertise in backcountry hiking, the couple had always taken every possible precaution to ensure their safety from predatory wildlife during their excursions. Unfortunately, this time their bear spray failed to deter the determined beast.

Longtime friend Ron Teather, 77, who had embarked on numerous backcountry canoe trips with Gusse and Inglis over the past two decades, revealed that he believed the bear responsible for the attack was desperate and saw the couple as a potential source of food. Teather emphasized that the bear showed no interest in their food cache, but solely focused on its human prey.

Teather, a scientist himself, disclosed that the couple had taken all necessary steps to store their food away from the campsite, employing an animal-proof food storage system. This precautionary measure was an indication of their comprehensive understanding of the risks associated with camping in bear country.

Another close friend, Matt Goettel, 69, expressed his admiration for the couple’s extensive knowledge and competence. Having met Inglis during their time at the University of Alberta, Goettel remembered him as an exceptionally cautious individual, always prioritizing safety. Goettel recalled Inglis’s advice on camping, which emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe distance from the tent even when nature calls. Inglis had always been meticulous when it came to adhering to safety guidelines.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a seven-day hiking trip that Gusse and Inglis had meticulously planned. Aware of the potential dangers, they had shared their detailed itinerary with Inglis’s uncle, Colin Inglis, and stayed in touch with him via a satellite communication device. However, a distressing message received by Colin signaled the tragic turn of events: “Bear attack, bad.”

Tragically, when rescuers arrived at the couple’s campsite, they discovered their lifeless bodies, an empty can of bear spray, and their e-readers still open in their demolished tent. The bear responsible for the attack, identified as an underweight female, displayed signs of aggression and was immediately shot by rescuers.

In addition to their hiking skills, Inglis was renowned as a highly accomplished scientist and a committed environmentalist. Remembered as a go-getter who often biked to work and wore shorts even in colder temperatures, he was deeply passionate about preserving the environment. According to Goettel, Inglis was exceptionally intelligent, driven, and physically active.

Reflecting on their friendship, Teather emphasized the dedication Gusse and Inglis had for each other. They were inseparable, always by each other’s side. Teather fondly recalled the pleasant evenings spent with the couple after exhausting days of canoeing, as they discussed their work and plans for the future.

The tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers that can exist even for experienced hikers and wildlife enthusiasts in the Canadian wilderness. It underlines the importance of being prepared, knowledgeable, and respectful of the natural habitat we explore.

