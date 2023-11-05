Yellowknife Evacuation: Residents Brave Wildfires to Flee Capital

As wildfires continue to rage near the city of Yellowknife, residents have been urged to evacuate as quickly as possible. Canadian officials have ordered the evacuation of the entire city and neighboring communities due to concerns that the flames could reach the city or impede access. With only one main highway out of Yellowknife, cars have been moving steadily as residents heed the warnings and flee. Evacuation flights were also made available for those who cannot leave by car or have higher risks due to health conditions.

The government of the Northwest Territories has emphasized the importance of road evacuation and stated that flights should be used as a last resort. Despite this, approximately 1,500 people were airlifted out of Yellowknife on Thursday, with an estimated total of 5,000 people seeking flights. However, the demand exceeded capacity, leading to some residents being turned away and asked to return the following day. The government has acknowledged the frustration this may cause and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of individuals with mobility issues or higher health risks.

Air travel arrangements have been made for at-risk residents, including chemotherapy patients, seniors, people with disabilities, inmates, and corrections officers. Hospital patients will also be airlifted out of Yellowknife. Air Canada has added extra flights and capped fares to address allegations of price escalation by other airlines. They will continue to monitor the situation and adjust their schedule accordingly.

Fire information officer Mike Westwick provided an update, assuring that the highway remains unaffected by the fires as residents make their way to safety. The wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories is a stark reminder of the severity of this year’s fire season. With homes destroyed and other areas evacuated, the battle against the fires continues. The safety of Yellowknife residents remains the top priority, and officials are doing everything possible to ensure a successful evacuation.