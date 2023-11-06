Canadian Prime Minister Urges India to Collaborate in Murder Investigation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to cooperate with an investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Trudeau emphasized that Canada will not release its evidence relating to the case. While there are credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder, traditional Canadian allies have taken a cautious approach to the matter due to India’s growing importance as a counterweight to China.

Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He expressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting Canadian citizens. Trudeau called upon the Indian government to work together with Canada to establish a process that uncovers the truth behind Nijjar’s death.

According to CBC News, the Canadian government has gathered human and signals intelligence during its extensive investigation into Nijjar’s murder. The report also stated that Indian officials, when questioned privately, did not deny the allegations regarding their involvement in the incident. The Ministry of External Affairs in India has yet to respond to requests for comments on the CBC report.

The United States, a member of the intelligence-sharing network known as the Five Eyes alliance, has been in contact with both Canada and India regarding the allegations. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan affirmed that actions like this cannot be exempted from scrutiny and expressed serious concern over the matter. President Joe Biden and members of the Five Eyes alliance reportedly discussed Nijjar’s murder with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit.

India responded to Canada’s allegations by suspending new visas for Canadians and requesting a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. Trudeau did not comment on these measures. However, an Indian trade official expressed that Canadian pension funds should not withdraw investments from the country.

As the investigation into Nijjar’s murder unfolds, Trudeau reiterated Canada’s commitment to justice and maintaining an independent justice system. The call for cooperation from India underscores the importance of truth-seeking and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.