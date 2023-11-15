New Headline: Stranded in India: Trudeau’s Plane Woes Delay Return to Canada

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself stuck in India due to technical issues with his plane. The Canadian military is diligently working to solve the problem and bring Mr. Trudeau back home, but unfortunately, his earliest possible departure is now set for Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by his office.

Originally scheduled to leave on Sunday after a tense meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit, Trudeau’s travel plans have been thrown into disarray by this unexpected turn of events. The situation with the plane remains uncertain and unpredictable, as described by his office.

This incident has been unfortunate timing, given the growing strain in the relationship between Canada and India. Canada has recently halted negotiations on a trade treaty with India, further exacerbating the tension. The main point of contention lies in political protests by Canada’s Sikh community, which has caused significant friction between the two nations.

One incident that highlights this discord is the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent advocate for a separate Sikh nation. Nijjar was tragically shot dead by two masked gunmen in British Columbia in June. The Sikh separatists, attributing responsibility to the Indian government, took to the streets of Toronto to protest. As of now, this killing remains unresolved and under investigation.

During their meeting, Indian Prime Minister Modi expressed his concerns about “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” accusing them of promoting secessionism and inciting violence, according to his office. On the other hand, Trudeau’s team emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, democratic principles, and national sovereignty.

Trudeau also revealed during a subsequent press conference that he discussed foreign interference with Modi. Interestingly, Canada has included India in its wide-ranging investigation into election interference, which also encompasses China and Russia.

As this unexpected delay prolongs Trudeau’s stay in India, it is unclear how these extraordinary circumstances will impact the diplomatic relationship between Canada and India. However, one can only hope for a smooth resolution and a return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Sources:

– BBC News