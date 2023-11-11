OTTAWA, Sept 27 – In a show of remorse, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology after the speaker of the House of Commons praised a Nazi veteran in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The incident occurred last Friday when Anthony Rota publicly acknowledged Yaroslav Hunka, a Polish-born Ukrainian who had served in Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS during World War Two.

Trudeau expressed deep regret for the error and extended his apologies to President Zelenskiy and the entire Ukrainian delegation. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Ottawa has already contacted Kyiv through diplomatic channels to express their remorse. Trudeau emphasized that the recognition of Hunka was a terrible mistake, belittling the memory of those who suffered at the hands of the Nazi regime.

Russian authorities seized the opportunity to propagate their claims about Ukraine’s alleged association with Nazism, but both Kyiv and its Western allies strongly reject these accusations as unfounded. To counter Russia’s false propaganda, Trudeau reminded everyone that it was crucial not to misconstrue this isolated incident, stating, “It is extremely troubling to think that this egregious error is being politicized by Russia and its supporters.”

Anthony Rota, taking full responsibility for the incident, resigned as the speaker of the chamber on Tuesday. He admitted that he alone was to blame for the inappropriate recognition of Hunka. Rota had invited Hunka to the House as he resided in the parliamentary constituency represented by him.

The Conservative opposition, however, criticized Trudeau and placed ultimate responsibility on his shoulders, arguing that he had invited President Zelenskiy to address the Canadian parliament and, therefore, should have exercised greater caution. Trudeau countered these accusations, asserting that the Liberal government bore no responsibility for vetting the guests invited by the speaker.

As this regrettable event unfolds, the Canadian government strives to rectify the situation by not only offering apologies but also by ensuring that such oversight does not occur in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and sensitivity when commemorating historical events and the victims who have suffered.

