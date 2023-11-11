New Speaker of the House of Commons in Canada: An Historic Milestone

OTTAWA, Ont. — In a groundbreaking moment for Canadian politics, Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons, becoming the first Black Canadian to hold this esteemed role.

Fergus, who represents a Quebec riding near Ottawa, emerged triumphant among a field of six other candidates, including notable contenders such as Chris d’Entremont, Carol Hughes, and Elizabeth May.

Assuming the responsibility of overseeing a House that often finds itself divided, Fergus expressed his dedication to promoting and advancing the core value of respect. With firmness, thoughtfulness, collaboration, consistency, and fairness as his guiding principles, Fergus aims to restore a sense of unity and productive discourse within the chamber.

Although some Conservatives were vocal in their opposition to Fergus’s candidacy, their concerns failed to overshadow the bipartisan display of support. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre jointly escorted Fergus to the Speaker’s chair, adhering to a longstanding parliamentary tradition that signifies a new speaker’s reluctance to assume the role.

Fergus’s election as Speaker of the House follows a period of upheaval in Canadian politics. Former speaker Anthony Rota’s loss of confidence among all parties in the chamber came after he publicly recognized a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran who had served under Nazi command. The ensuing controversy prompted Rota’s resignation, leading to this rare mid-session speaker election, the first of its kind since 1986.

As the newly elected Speaker, Fergus will enjoy several privileges and perks. In addition to the base salary of C$194,600, he will receive a top-up of C$92,800 and a C$1,000 car allowance. The position grants access to private receptions with dignitaries and opportunities to travel on official visits to other countries. Furthermore, Fergus will have the privilege of residing in the official residence, known as The Farm, situated within the scenic Gatineau Park.

