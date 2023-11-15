New Revelations Prompt Resignation of Canada’s House Speaker

Following a recent visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Canadian Parliament, the speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, Anthony Rota, has resigned after inviting a man with a controversial past to attend the event. Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old war veteran, was honored during Zelenskyy’s speech, but it was later revealed that he had fought for a Nazi military unit known as the First Ukrainian Division, which was under the command of the Nazis during World War II.

Rota initially introduced Hunka as a war hero, unknowingly drawing attention to his association with the SS 14th Waffen Division. However, once the true nature of Hunka’s involvement became clear, Rota expressed regret for his decision to recognize him and admitted that it had caused pain to various communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world.

As a result, Rota made the difficult decision to step down as the speaker of the House of Commons. He acknowledged his responsibility for the incident and accepted the consequences of his actions, recognizing the loss of confidence from both opposition parties and fellow lawmakers. The government House leader, Karina Gould, commended Rota for his honorable decision to resign, emphasizing the embarrassment this incident had caused for Parliament and all Canadians.

The fallout from this incident extended beyond Canada’s borders, with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies stating that it had left a stain on the country’s legislature and had significant implications globally. The center highlighted how this incident not only compromised all Members of Parliament but also provided a propaganda victory for Russia, diverting attention from the significant display of unity between Canada and Ukraine.

While Rota took responsibility for inviting Hunka, it was revealed that his son had made the initial contact with Hunka’s office to inquire about his attendance. This miscommunication resulted in Members of Parliament from all parties applauding Hunka without full knowledge of his background. The prime minister’s office also claimed no prior knowledge of Hunka’s invitation until after the event, stating that the speaker’s office did not share the invite list with any other party or group.

The incident has raised concerns about the vetting process for visitors to the gallery, with the speaker’s office clarifying that it focuses on physical security threats rather than reputational ones. The controversy surrounding Hunka’s presence has also drawn attention from international actors, with Russia condemning the standing ovation he received and Poland’s Minister of Education and Science mentioning the possibility of seeking Hunka’s extradition.

As Canada’s House of Commons seeks to move forward from this incident, there is a renewed need for greater scrutiny and careful consideration when extending invitations to individuals attending parliamentary events. This serves as a reminder that historical associations and reputational implications must be taken into account to avoid further instances that cause pain and embarrassment to Canada and its diverse communities.

