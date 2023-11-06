Canada’s House of Commons Apologizes for Honoring Alleged Nazi Unit Soldier

The Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, Anthony Rota, has issued an apology for praising Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian man who allegedly served in a Nazi unit during World War Two. The incident occurred during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when Hunka was sitting in the gallery and received a standing ovation after being referred to as a “hero.”

Canadian Jewish group CIJA expressed deep concern over the celebration of a veteran associated with a Nazi division responsible for the genocide of Jews. They emphasized the need to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was present in parliament at the time, faced criticism and calls for an apology from the opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

In response to the situation, Mr. Rota released a statement expressing regret for his remarks and accepting full responsibility for his actions. He extended his deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. CIJA appreciated the apology and emphasized the necessity of proper vetting processes to avoid similar situations.

While some parliamentarians called for Mr. Rota’s resignation, it was clarified that the decision to invite Mr. Hunka was made solely by the Speaker’s office without any involvement from the Prime Minister’s Office or the Ukrainian delegation.

The incident highlights the importance of historical awareness and the need for thorough vetting processes when commemorating individuals. It also serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed during World War Two and the ongoing significance of honoring the memory of those affected by Nazi crimes. Moving forward, it is crucial for appropriate caution and judgment to be exercised to avoid unintended controversies and the celebration of individuals associated with such dark periods in history.