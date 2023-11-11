Canadian parliament found itself embroiled in controversy after the speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, recognized a 98-year-old veteran who had fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II. The recognition came shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the parliament, during which lawmakers gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

However, after becoming aware of additional information, Rota issued an apology for his decision to recognize Hunka. He expressed regret for his actions and extended his deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. Rota also accepted full responsibility for his role in the incident, emphasizing that his fellow parliament members and the Ukrainian delegation were not aware of his plan to recognize Hunka.

The recognition of Hunka in the Canadian parliament garnered applause from lawmakers and a raised fist of acknowledgment from President Zelenskiy. However, the incident sparked outrage and calls for an explanation from various organizations. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has frequently labeled his opponents in Ukraine as “neo-Nazis,” received criticism for his portrayal of Ukraine while Zelenskiy himself is of Jewish heritage and has experienced the tragedy of the Holocaust in his own family.

The First Ukrainian Division, also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, was a voluntary unit that served under the command of the Nazis. It has been widely acknowledged that the division was involved in the mass murder of innocent civilians during the war.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, a prominent organization focused on Holocaust education and remembrance, called for an apology to every Holocaust survivor and veteran who fought against the Nazis. They demanded an explanation for how Hunka was able to enter the Canadian parliament and receive recognition from the Speaker of the House, which was met with a standing ovation.

The controversy also drew attention from Jewish human rights organization B’nai Brith Canada, whose head, Michael Mostyn, expressed outrage at the parliament’s honoring of a former member of a Nazi unit. The Conservative party, who did not have knowledge of Hunka’s history at the time, found the reports troubling and called for an explanation from the ruling Liberal party, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough research and consideration before recognizing individuals in public forums. It also highlights the sensitivity surrounding history and the need for heightened awareness when dealing with issues of a historical nature.