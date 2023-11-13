OTTAWA, Ontario – In a historic moment, Greg Fergus has been elected as the new speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, marking the first time a Black Canadian has held this esteemed position. The appointment comes after the resignation of Anthony Rota, who stepped down following controversy surrounding his invitation and recognition of a World War II veteran associated with a Nazi military unit.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent address to the Canadian parliament, a remarkable incident unfolded. While Rota acknowledged and praised 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division, it was soon revealed that Hunka’s unit, also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, actually served under the command of the Nazis. Rota later offered his apologies, stating that he was unaware of this fact.

Running as a Quebec Liberal lawmaker, Fergus, 54, emerged as the chosen candidate through a secret ballot. In his first speech as speaker, he emphasized the importance of respect and encouraged his fellow lawmakers to treat one another with dignity. Fergus compared his role to that of a hockey referee, reminding his colleagues that people come to witness the stars, not the referee.

