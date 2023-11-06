Canada Reduces Diplomatic Staffing in India Amidst Escalating Tensions

Canada has made the decision to significantly reduce its diplomatic staffing in India following demands from the Indian government for parity. The move comes after the Canadian government claimed there were “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in an extrajudicial killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

As a result, 41 diplomats and their families have been pulled out of India, leaving the High Commission in New Delhi as the only place where in-person consular services can be offered. This reduction in staffing has forced Canada to temporarily suspend services at consulates in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

The demand for parity in diplomatic staffing by India has effectively diminished Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country by approximately two-thirds. This comes at a significant cost, as India has been a major source of new migrants for Canada.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry released a statement acknowledging India’s plan to remove immunities for most Canadian diplomats and their dependents in New Delhi. This unilateral revocation of diplomatic privileges and immunities is in violation of international law, specifically the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Canada has labeled India’s actions as unreasonable and escalatory.

Despite the tensions, Canada has chosen to respect diplomatic norms and has stated that it will not reciprocate India’s actions. The Canadian government believes that diplomatic immunities should be respected and cannot be unilaterally revoked by a host country. They emphasize the importance of upholding this norm to ensure the safety of diplomats worldwide.

The situation between Canada and India continues to be tense, with no immediate response from India’s Ministry for External Affairs. The reduced diplomatic staffing and suspension of services in various consulates highlight the impact of escalating tensions on bilateral relations.