Canada Withdraws Diplomats from India in the Wake of Controversial Murder Incident

In a recent development, Canada has withdrawn a total of 41 diplomats from India following an ongoing controversy surrounding the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil. The decision comes as India demanded the withdrawal of Canadian diplomatic staff and threatened to remove their immunity if they remained in the country. Canadian officials have denounced this threat as a clear violation of international law.

The strained relations between Canada and India stem from Canada’s accusation that India was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18. However, India has vehemently denied these allegations and dismissed them as absurd. The situation escalated further when India informed Canada that the immunity of all but 21 diplomats would be unilaterally removed by October 20.

Responding to this development, Canada’s Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, confirmed that a significant number of Canadian diplomats and their dependents have chosen to leave India. As a result, Canada will face a shortage of staff, which will inevitably impact its services in the country. In-person operations in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh will be temporarily suspended until further notice. The High Commission of Canada in Delhi and third-party-run application centers, however, will continue to operate as usual.

While Canadian officials have not provided a specific timeline for the resumption of services, immigration minister Marc Miller has acknowledged that the reduction in staff will lead to a slowdown in processing times for immigration applications, at least in the short term. Indian citizens, including international students seeking to study in Canada, will be among those most affected by these delays. It is worth noting that Indian nationals constituted the largest percentage of applicants for temporary and permanent residency in Canada in 2022.

The diplomatic row between Canada and India has also raised concerns regarding diplomatic immunity. Indian authorities have demanded the removal of diplomatic immunity for Canadian envoys, a move that Canada considers a violation of international law. Foreign Minister Joly emphasized that diplomatic immunity is a crucial norm that must not be breached, as it would put diplomats worldwide at risk. Canada has made it clear that it will not reciprocate by removing immunity for Indian diplomats.

Despite the tensions between the two countries, Canadian officials have emphasized that they still welcome Indian nationals who wish to visit or relocate to Canada. It is important to note that bilateral relations between Canada and India have reached a historic low, especially following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertions of credible evidence linking India to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Trudeau has urged Indian authorities to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation into Nijjar’s death.

FAQ

Q: What triggered the withdrawal of Canadian diplomats from India?

The withdrawal was prompted by a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil, and Canada’s subsequent accusation of Indian involvement in the crime.

Q: How will the reduction of Canadian diplomatic staff in India affect immigration applications?

The reduction of staff is likely to lead to delays in processing times for immigration applications, primarily impacting Indian citizens planning to travel or relocate to Canada.

Q: Will Canada reciprocate by removing diplomatic immunity for Indian envoys?

No, Canada has stated that it will not remove diplomatic immunity for Indian diplomats, as doing so would set a dangerous precedent and jeopardize the safety of diplomats worldwide.

Q: Has Canada closed all of its diplomatic operations in India?

Canada will temporarily suspend in-person operations in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh due to the shortage of staff. However, the High Commission of Canada in Delhi and third-party-run application centers will remain open.

Q: How has this controversy affected the overall relationship between Canada and India?

The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated significantly, reaching a historic low. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the murder have added further strain to the bilateral ties.

