The Unprecedented Increase in Smoke Emissions from Canada’s Wildfires

Massive wildfires in Canada this year have surpassed all previous records in terms of smoke emissions, releasing double the amount of smoke compared to the previous highest recorded for an entire year. The European Union’s climate monitor, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams), revealed the alarming statistics on Thursday. These devastating fires have already scorched approximately 30 million acres, an area larger than Cuba or South Korea, and they show no signs of relenting anytime soon.

The impact of these fires has been felt far beyond Canadian borders, with enormous plumes of smoke engulfing the air in neighboring United States, affecting over 100 million people. The smoke has caused disruptions, leading to flight cancellations and the calling off of outdoor events. This grim situation has raised concerns among experts about the long-term effects on air quality and public health.

Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at Cams, shared that the carbon emissions resulting from the fires have risen continuously, surpassing previous annual records set by Canada. As of the end of July, the total carbon emissions for this year have already doubled that of the entire smoke pollution in 2014, which was the highest recorded until now. Parrington expects the emissions to rise further in the coming weeks, as fire emissions typically peak at the end of July and early August.

Wildfires in the northern hemisphere usually occur between May and October, with July and August being the months of peak activity due to the hot and dry weather conditions. This year, Canada has experienced unprecedented and record-breaking wildfires, with Russia also facing similar challenges. Additionally, the fires have spread to even more northern regions, including the Arctic Circle, resulting in significant smoke emissions.

Cams currently estimates that the total carbon emissions from these Canadian wildfires have reached approximately 290 megatons, surpassing the previous record set in 2014 of 138 megatons. It is evident that climate change plays a significant role in exacerbating the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events in Canada. As one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth, Canada faces immense challenges in dealing with the consequences of climate change.

