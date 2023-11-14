The Unprecedented Scale of Canada’s Wildfires and the Environmental Impact

Canada is currently experiencing a historic wildfire season, surpassing all previous records in terms of size and carbon emissions. The extent of the devastation caused by these fires is nearly double that of 1995, which was considered the worst season until now. The Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union has reported that the carbon pollution produced by these wildfires is more than twice that of any previous year on record.

The wildfires continue to rage across the country, fueled by unusually hot weather, particularly in western Canada. British Columbia alone has 350 active fires, including 15 that are out of control and labeled as “wildfires of note” by the BC Wildfire Service. The situation is not much better in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, with over a hundred fires burning in each region.

Apart from the immediate impact on the affected communities, these fires are also causing significant air pollution. Enormous amounts of smoke generated by the fires not only degrade the air quality near the source but also travel thousands of miles downwind, affecting areas as far as the United States.

The severity of Canada’s fire season can be attributed in large part to climate change caused by human activities. Rising temperatures and abnormally dry conditions, exacerbated by climate change, contribute to the longer duration and increased intensity of these fires. In fact, the temperature in the Northwest Territories reached a record high of 100 degrees Fahrenheit in early July, the highest ever recorded north of 65 degrees latitude in the Western Hemisphere.

Here are the staggering numbers associated with this year’s fire season in Canada. The fires have scorched a total area of 32.4 million acres, far surpassing the previous record of 17.5 million acres set in 1995. The net carbon emissions from these fires now stand at nearly 300 million metric tons, compared to less than 150 million in the previous record year of 2014. Canada’s emissions alone account for around 25 percent of global emissions from fires.

The impact of the fires extends across all thirteen provinces and territories in Canada. Quebec has seen 12.6 million acres burned, Alberta 4.9 million acres, the Northwest Territories 4.4 million acres, and British Columbia 4.0 million acres. All of these figures, except for the Northwest Territories, represent new provincial records for land burned.

The fire risk remains high to extreme in the western parts of the country, particularly in the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. A persistent heat dome, characterized by a zone of high pressure, continues to result in above-average temperatures and minimal rainfall, exacerbating the fire risk. In contrast, the eastern parts of Canada have experienced more favorable weather conditions, reducing the fire risk in those areas.

Canada’s wildfires have also had an impact on the air quality in the United States. Cold fronts carrying smoke from Canada have intermittently caused hazy skies and poor air quality in certain parts of the US. While the smoke from fires in Quebec and Ontario has diminished, smoke from western Canada still reaches the US, although usually at higher altitudes and with less impact on air quality. However, there have been instances when denser smoke has affected air quality in the eastern US, including the southeastern states.

As we look ahead, it is important to note that the western United States is entering its own peak fire season, which could further contribute to smoke and deteriorating air quality. With 77 large fires currently burning across 12 states, primarily in the West and Alaska, it is crucial to monitor and manage these fires to minimize their environmental impact.