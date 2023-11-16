Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Travels Across the Atlantic Ocean

Smoke from the unprecedented Canadian wildfires has crossed the Atlantic Ocean, making its way as far as Ireland. This rare occurrence during late September has been a result of the country experiencing its most extensive wildfire season on record.

Satellite images from September 27, 2023, indicated plumes of smoke reaching Ireland all the way from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and parts of Downeast Maine. Despite the presence of two storms heading towards Ireland and the UK, the smoke remained discernible over the Atlantic Ocean.

The remarkable journey of this smoke can be traced back to the numerous wildfires that have consumed Western and Central Canada, still burning since late spring. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported nearly 900 active fires on September 27, more than half of which were categorized as “out of control”. Upper-level winds transported the smoke into Atlantic Canada, where the powerful jet stream propelled it across the Atlantic, intertwining with the approaching storms before eventually reaching Ireland.

It is unlikely that the smoke reached the ground in Ireland or the UK due to the concurrent impact of the strong winds from Storm Agnes. The forecast model plot provides an insight into the transportation of the lofted smoke by the upper-level winds across the Atlantic Ocean on September 26-27, 2023.

What makes this event even more peculiar is its timing. Typically, as September approaches its end, thoughts of Canadian wildfire smoke begin to dissipate as colder fronts usher in crisp, clean autumn air. However, this anomaly is a direct consequence of the extreme extent of Canada’s wildfires this year.

These fires have ravaged approximately 69,000 square miles of land in Canada so far in 2023, comparable to the size of Missouri. This year’s wildfire activity is the most significant on record since the early 1980s. A startling statistic pointed out by research scientist Yan Boulanger reveals that one-third of the average full fire season in Canada occurred in just one day, last Saturday.

It remains to be seen how long into the autumn we will continue to witness the migration of wildfire smoke across the Atlantic or, occasionally, into parts of the United States. This unprecedented occurrence serves as a reminder of the impactful consequences of climate change and the urgent need to address our changing environment.

