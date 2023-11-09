Canada Mobilizes Air Support to Aid Evacuation Efforts for Canadians in Israel

Canadian authorities announced on Wednesday that they will send two Airbus CC-150 Polaris aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force to assist in the safe return of Canadians in Israel who wish to leave the country. In an effort to alleviate the situation, the plan is to operate three flights daily, with the first ones tentatively scheduled to commence on Friday. Departing from Ben Gurion International Airport, these flights will be destined for Athens, Greece.

To ensure a smooth repatriation process, Air Canada, the country’s primary airline, has stepped forward to provide aircraft and crew to transport the passengers from Greece to Canada, according to Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Despite the cancelation of numerous flights to Tel Aviv by major U.S. and international carriers, Canada remains resolute in its commitment to facilitate the safe return of its citizens. With over 4,200 registered Canadians in Israel and an additional 470 in Gaza and the West Bank, the government recognizes the urgency to support those seeking assistance.

Officials have reported that approximately 1,000 Canadians have reached out to the country’s foreign department for support. Tragically, three Canadians have lost their lives in the recent conflict, with two deaths confirmed and one presumed. Furthermore, there are concerns regarding the safety and whereabouts of three individuals who have been reported missing following the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas over the weekend. While the government cannot confirm if these missing individuals are being held hostage, efforts are being made to gather more information and ensure their safety.

Canada’s swift deployment of air support reflects its commitment to prioritize the well-being and security of its citizens. By collaborating with airlines and implementing strategic evacuation plans, the Canadian government aims to alleviate the distress and facilitate the safe repatriation of those affected by the ongoing conflict in Israel.