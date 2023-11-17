Canadian lawmakers recently found themselves embroiled in controversy after honoring a 98-year-old war veteran during a parliamentary session. The recognition, initially seen as a touching tribute to a hero who fought for Ukraine’s independence during World War II, took a dark turn when it was revealed that the veteran had served in a notorious Nazi military unit. The incident has sparked anger and raised questions about the vetting process for such honors.

Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian nonagenarian who received the recognition, was a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS. This unit, known for its atrocities committed during the Holocaust, has been extensively documented by human rights organizations. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Canadian group promoting Holocaust awareness, expressed deep concern over the veteran’s recognition and the standing ovation he received.

The controversy has prompted widespread condemnation from advocacy groups and individuals. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish human rights organization, expressed deep trouble and outrage over the incident. Many view the invitation and ovation as an offensive act.

Canadian Speaker Anthony Rota, who extended the invitation to Hunka, has since apologized for the oversight. He took full responsibility for the decision, stating that neither Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were aware of Hunka’s past. Rota specifically addressed the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world, expressing his apologies for the incident.

This episode has been seized upon by Russia, which has long accused Ukraine of harboring far-right and neo-Nazi elements. Russian President Vladimir Putin has used this claim to justify his country’s actions in Ukraine. Russian officials, including Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov and ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov, criticized the Canadian government for their handling of the situation. They portrayed the incident as evidence of Ukraine’s alleged far-right leanings.

It is important to note that while Ukraine does have some far-right factions, painting the entire country and its government as neo-Nazi is an overgeneralization. The Azov Battalion, for example, has been associated with far-right beliefs, but many Ukrainians reject extremism and strive for a democratic society. The historical complexities surrounding Ukraine’s role during World War II, including collaboration with Nazi forces, add further layers to the country’s past.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough vetting and research when bestowing honors or recognitions. It highlights the need for a comprehensive understanding of historical context and sensitivity towards affected communities. Moving forward, it is crucial for Canadian lawmakers to exercise greater diligence to avoid such controversies and ensure that recognitions are awarded to individuals who truly deserve them.

