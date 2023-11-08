Diverging Perspectives on the Challenges of Asylum Seekers in Canada

Despite Canada’s efforts to discourage asylum seekers through an amended agreement with the United States, the number of people filing refugee claims in Canada continues to rise. While the deal initially saw a decrease in the number of individuals caught at unofficial border crossings, many asylum seekers have found new ways to enter the country.

Instead of crossing the border on foot, some migrants now arrive by air with valid visas in hand, while others sneak across the border and hide until they can apply for asylum without fear of being sent back. This demonstrates the difficulty countries face in closing their doors to desperate people seeking protection.

According to Shauna Labman, an associate professor at the University of Winnipeg, closing borders does not solve the underlying need for protection and only exacerbates the desperation felt by asylum seekers. This raises important questions about the effectiveness and ethics of border control measures when faced with individuals seeking safety and refuge.

Canada, known for its welcoming stance on immigration, aims to bring in a record number of permanent residents in the coming years, but it has also sought to discourage asylum applications. However, the country’s reputation for swifter processing and greater acceptance of asylum claims compared to the U.S. continues to attract individuals seeking safety.

The recent influx of asylum seekers in Canada is driven by a combination of factors. On one hand, Canada is among a shrinking group of countries viewed as a safe haven amidst global pressures such as war, climate change, and human rights violations. Other countries, like those in the European Union and the United States, have adopted stricter immigration policies, making Canada a more viable option for those in search of protection.

Despite amending the asylum-seeker pact with the U.S., more people are now filing refugee claims at airports or local immigration offices. This trend suggests that some individuals are trying to exploit a loophole in the agreement, crossing the border unnoticed and hiding until the two-week period elapses. While this strategy may seem appealing to certain asylum seekers, it ultimately benefits “bad actors” who take advantage of vulnerable individuals.

It is clear that the challenges posed by asylum seekers are complex and multifaceted. As countries worldwide grapple with unprecedented migration and refugee flows, it is essential to foster a comprehensive and compassionate response that addresses the underlying causes while ensuring the safety and well-being of both asylum seekers and host communities.

As Canada continues to confront these challenges, it must strike a balance between fulfilling its commitment to protect human rights and manage immigration flows effectively. This requires ongoing dialogue, cooperation, and a nuanced understanding of the diverse factors influencing migration patterns in the 21st century.