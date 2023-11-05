Canada Relocates Diplomats Amidst Indian Tensions

In recent developments, Canada has decided to withdraw the majority of its diplomats posted outside New Delhi and relocate them to Malaysia or Singapore. This decision comes amidst rising tensions between the two countries over Canadian allegations of an Indian connection to the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

While the Indian government had previously expressed its determination to reduce Canadian diplomats in the country in order to achieve diplomatic parity, Canada has made this move in response. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had highlighted the high number of Canadian diplomats in the country and their alleged interference in India’s internal matters.

Though no official statements have been made by Indian or Canadian officials regarding this relocation, backchannel contacts between the two sides are reportedly ongoing. These discussions cover a range of issues, including Nijjar’s killing and Canada’s overall diplomatic presence in India.

According to sources, a majority of Canadian diplomats who were working outside of New Delhi in various Indian cities have been evacuated to Kuala Lumpur or Singapore. The Indian government has set a deadline for Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff until October 10, aligning it with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada.

These tensions have emerged following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar’s assassination. India has dismissed these allegations as “absurd” but has expressed its willingness to consider any information provided by Canada on the incident.

The ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada has also caught the attention of James P. Rubin, the US special envoy and coordinator of the Global Engagement Center. During an online media briefing, Rubin emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries to advance the investigation into Nijjar’s killing. However, he also noted that such disputes are fertile ground for information manipulation and highlighted China’s efforts to interfere in Canada’s domestic affairs.

As the situation evolves, it remains crucial for both India and Canada to engage in constructive dialogue, seeking resolution and cooperation rather than exacerbating tensions.