Canada Shares Intelligence on Nijjar Murder with India, Seeking Cooperation for Investigation

In a recent development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that the Canadian government shared credible evidence with India regarding the allegations behind the murder of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The sharing of this intelligence took place several weeks ago, demonstrating Canada’s commitment to working constructively with India to resolve this serious matter.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated earlier this week when Trudeau raised suspicions of possible involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing. India, however, dismissed these allegations as absurd and motivated, leading to the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for the Indian official who was expelled from Ottawa over the case.

Although Canada has not yet released any public evidence to substantiate its claims, it is reported that their allegations are supported by human and signals intelligence, as well as inputs from an ally – the Five Eye network. The Five Eye network is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The United States has also expressed its concern regarding the situation, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizing the need for accountability in the investigation. Blinken stated that it is crucial for India to collaborate with Canada in order to ensure justice is served.

Notably, White House officials have echoed these concerns, further emphasizing the importance of safeguarding basic principles of justice and supporting allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic processes.

This ongoing investigation poses significant implications for the career of Justin Trudeau. However, it is essential to await further developments and the outcome of the investigation before making any conclusive statements.

