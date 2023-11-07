Canada Investigates Possible Indian Involvement in Sikh Separatist Leader’s Murder

Canada has recently launched an investigation into the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his deep concerns about these allegations and emphasized that any foreign government’s interference in the killing of a Canadian citizen is an unacceptable violation of sovereignty.

Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver, in June. He was a vocal supporter of an independent Khalistani state and had been designated a “terrorist” by India in July 2020. Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a possible link between the Indian government agents and Nijjar’s death.

Trudeau raised the issue directly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the G20 summit in New Delhi. He urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in solving this matter. In response to the investigation, Canada expelled India’s top intelligence agent from the country.

The tensions between Canada and India are escalating, and it is now affecting trade ties between the two countries. Talks on a proposed trade deal have been frozen, and there is growing concern about the impact on bilateral trade. However, both countries have remained cautious in their statements, with Trudeau not directly accusing India of involvement in the murder and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly emphasizing that the allegations would be unacceptable if proven true.

Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside of Punjab, India. It has also been the site of many demonstrations related to Sikh separatist activities, which have displeased the Indian government. The Sikh community in Canada, along with the broader Indo-Canadian community, plays a significant role in the nation’s cultural fabric.

While the investigation continues, Canada remains committed to maintaining diplomatic relations between the two countries. The outcome of this investigation will have a significant impact on the future relationship and cooperation between Canada and India.