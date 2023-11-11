Canada Withdraws Diplomats from India Amid Controversy Surrounding Sikh Activist’s Assassination

Canada has taken the decision to recall 41 diplomats and their families from India after a heated dispute concerning the assassination of a prominent Sikh activist. The unprecedented move comes following a series of retaliatory actions between the two nations following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and vocal Sikh leader, who was killed by masked attackers in British Columbia.

The tension between Canada and India escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his intelligence services were actively investigating “credible allegations” connecting the assassination to agents of the Indian government. India firmly denied any involvement in the incident, dismissing the claims as “absurd and motivated.”

In addition to the diplomatic expulsions, India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens citing “security threats” against its diplomats in Canada. As a response, Canada has announced the temporary suspension of in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. However, in-person consular services will continue to be available at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.

Last month, India signaled its intention to expel a number of Canadian diplomats in an effort to establish diplomatic “parity.” In response to the withdrawal of the 41 diplomats, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly criticized India’s actions as “unreasonable” and emphasized the safety of Canadians and diplomats as her top priority. She stated, “Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India.” Currently, 21 Canadian diplomats remain in the country.

It is important to note that Canada has chosen not to retaliate against India, as doing so would be a violation of international law. Minister Joly urged India to respect international law and emphasized that Canada’s focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and diplomats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

A: Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an advocate for the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland encompassing parts of India. He actively protested against what he believed to be human rights violations in India and in support of Khalistan. Q: What is the Khalistan movement?

A: The Khalistan movement seeks to establish an independent Sikh nation. It is considered a national security threat by the Indian government, and several groups associated with the movement are classified as “terrorist organizations” under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Q: What accusations have been made against Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

A: In 2020, the Indian National Investigation Agency accused Nijjar of attempting to radicalize Sikh communities worldwide in support of Khalistan. They alleged that he advocated for secession, incited Sikhs against the Indian government, and promoted violent activities. Q: How have Nijjar’s supporters responded to the allegations against him? A: Nijjar’s supporters reject the terrorist label placed upon him. They believe that it is an attempt to discredit him and his cause. Nijjar’s assassination deeply shocked and angered the Sikh community in Canada, which is one of the largest Sikh communities outside of India.

(Source: CNN)