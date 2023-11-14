Canada Withdraws Diplomats from India Amidst Escalating Dispute

Canada has taken the decision to recall 41 of its diplomats from India following the Indian government’s announcement that it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The move comes as tensions rise between the two countries over the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

The Canadian government has accused India of potential involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. In response, India has dismissed these allegations as “absurd” and criticized Canada for harboring separatists and terrorists. As a result, India took diplomatic steps to express its anger over the accusations.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed the removal of 41 out of 62 Canadian diplomats in India, along with their dependents. Joly emphasized that revoking diplomatic immunity is not only unprecedented but also a violation of international law. She condemned India’s actions, stating, “A unilateral revocation of diplomatic privilege and immunity is contrary to international law and a clear violation of the Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations. Threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory.”

Joly also highlighted that India’s decision will impact the level of services provided to citizens of both countries. As a result, Canada will be pausing in-person services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bangalore. This move could further strain relations between Canada and India, as Indian officials had previously called for a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India, arguing that they outnumber India’s staffing in Canada.

The slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has created diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at Indian involvement in the murder, but India vehemently denied any connection. This clash has led to canceled trade missions, frosty encounters, and the expulsion of diplomats.

As the situation escalates, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with India’s foreign minister, with the topic of the dispute being raised. The fallout from these allegations could impact U.S.-India relations. However, U.S. officials have refrained from assigning blame in Nijjar’s killing.

It is important to understand the context of the Khalistan movement, which Nijjar was linked to. The movement aimed to establish an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan. While it has lost much of its political power, it still has support in the Indian state of Punjab and within the overseas Sikh diaspora.

Political scientist Nelson Wiseman from the University of Toronto suggests that retaliating against India’s latest move would be futile. Wiseman argues that the expulsions of Canadian diplomats reveal India’s sensitivity to the situation as they attempt to deflect attention from their lack of cooperation with Canada’s murder investigation.

FAQs

1. What led to the withdrawal of Canadian diplomats from India?

– The withdrawal was a response to the Indian government’s decision to revoke their diplomatic immunity.

2. What was the cause of the dispute between Canada and India?

– The dispute arose from Canada’s allegations of potential Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

3. What is the significance of revoking diplomatic immunity?

– Revoking diplomatic immunity is considered unprecedented and a violation of international law.

4. How will the withdrawal of diplomats affect services for citizens of both countries?

– The withdrawal may impact the level of services provided by both Canada and India to their citizens.

5. What is the Khalistan movement?

– The Khalistan movement seeks to establish an independent Sikh homeland and still has supporters in Punjab and the overseas Sikh diaspora.

Sources:

– [Geneva Convention on Diplomatic Relations](https://www.un.org/depts/los/convention_agreements/texts/diploserv_conv/diploserv_conv_full.htm)

– [University of Toronto](https://www.utoronto.ca/)