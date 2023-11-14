Canada Rejects Indian Travel Advisory Amid Investigation Into Sikh Activist’s Killing

Canada has firmly dismissed an Indian travel advisory that cautioned against visiting the country, in the midst of escalating tensions between the two nations. The Canadian Public Safety Minister, Dominic LeBlanc, responded to the advisory by stating that Canada is a safe country. In a tit-for-tat response, Canada itself updated its travel information, advising travelers to exercise caution when visiting India due to the threat of terrorist attacks. This exchange of travel advisories comes against the backdrop of a political dispute between Canada and India.

The tensions between the two nations intensified when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investigation into the potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The Indian foreign ministry, in its advisory, expressed concerns about the safety of its citizens in Canada, citing politically motivated hate crimes and criminal violence. The ministry advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to regions in Canada where such incidents have occurred.

The investigation initiated by Trudeau has further strained the relationship between Ottawa and New Delhi due to the advocacy of Sikhs in Canada who support the creation of an independent Sikh state in India. While Sikh advocates claim persecution and surveillance by the Indian government, Delhi has accused the separatist movement of plotting violence.

Amid these tensions, India vehemently denies any involvement in Nijjar’s killing and considers the suggestion absurd. The activist was shot and killed by two masked assailants outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia. According to his son, Nijjar had been meeting with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers to discuss threats against his life. Family friends described Nijjar as a peaceful supporter of the Sikh separatist movement exercising his right to freedom of speech in Canada.

Relations between the two countries have crumbled further, with reports suggesting that Indian authorities had designated Nijjar as a “terrorist” in 2020, seeking his arrest on charges of conspiracy to commit murder. However, Nijjar denied these charges. The Indian government has long criticized Canada for harboring Sikh “terrorists and extremists.” This acrimony was publicly displayed during Trudeau’s visit to New Delhi, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confronted him over Sikh-led protests in Canada.

Trudeau has informed Modi about the investigation into Nijjar’s killing and its possible links to the Indian government. While the evidence behind the investigation has not been released, Trudeau has defended the decision to make it public, emphasizing months of deliberation and consultation with allies. The situation has placed the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia in an uncomfortable position as they seek to strengthen relations with India.

Both the US and Australia have expressed deep concern about the revelations, while the UK has maintained close contact with Canadian authorities. The White House has denied downplaying the issue or avoiding condemning India, stating that they are coordinating and consulting closely with Canada on the matter and engaging with the Indian government.

