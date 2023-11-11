New Article: Tensions Rise as Canada Recalls Diplomats Amidst Allegations of Indian Involvement in Sikh Leader’s Killing

In a highly controversial move, Canada has decided to recall 41 of its diplomats from India, following the Indian government’s decision to revoke their diplomatic immunity. This decision comes after months of escalating tensions between the two countries over the slaying of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously suggested that Indian officials may have had a role in the assassination of Nijjar, which sparked a diplomatic spat between the two nations. Canadian security agencies have been actively investigating allegations of a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar. Trudeau emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating that India needs to address it with the utmost seriousness as well.

However, India has vehemently denied any involvement in the murder of the prominent Sikh leader. In response to Canada’s allegations, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and demanded a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India. In a tit-for-tat response, Canada has now recalled a significant number of its diplomats from India, along with their dependents.

The decision to remove diplomatic immunity from Canadian diplomats has been met with criticism by Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. Joly argued that this action is contrary to international law and a clear violation of the Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations. She further emphasized that Canada will not threaten to do the same with Indian diplomats, as it believes in upholding international laws and conventions.

The implications of this diplomatic dispute are far-reaching. Both countries acknowledge that the reduction in diplomats will impact the level of services provided to their citizens. Canada has already paused in-person services in three major cities in India as a result.

Meanwhile, tensions between the two nations continue to rise. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had frosty encounters with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi. Subsequently, Canada canceled a trade mission to India that was scheduled for the fall.

The United States, a key player in the region, has expressed its concerns about the allegations made by Prime Minister Trudeau regarding India’s involvement in Nijjar’s murder. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of the Canadian investigation proceeding and called for India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation.

The fallout from this diplomatic clash could impact relations between the U.S. and India, as well as the broader international community. The U.S. and India had recently signed a comprehensive global and strategic partnership agreement, highlighting their vision of being among the closest partners in the world.

As the diplomatic standoff continues, it remains to be seen how both Canada and India will navigate this complex and sensitive issue. The truth behind Nijjar’s killing and any potential involvement will hopefully be revealed through a thorough investigation, with cooperation and transparency from all parties involved.

