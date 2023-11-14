Canada Withdraws Diplomats from India as Relations Sour

Canada has taken the unprecedented step of withdrawing 41 diplomats from India following a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. In a press conference, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the decision, stating that Canada would not retaliate against India’s actions.

The dispute stems from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims of credible evidence linking Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader who was shot outside a temple in British Columbia. New Delhi responded by requesting Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence.

However, India’s threat to unilaterally revoke the diplomats’ official status crossed a line, according to Joly. This move, she argued, was not only unreasonable but also violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. In order to ensure the safety of Canadian diplomats, Canada facilitated their safe departure from India.

Maintaining diplomatic immunity is crucial as it ensures the safety of diplomats worldwide, Joly emphasized. By standing firm on this principle, Canada makes it clear that it will not allow this norm to be undermined.

Canada currently has 21 diplomats remaining in India, and the 41 who have left were accompanied by their 42 dependents. India has dismissed Trudeau’s suspicions, labeling them as absurd, and denies any involvement in the murder of Nijjar, who was also a Canadian citizen.

The strained relations between Canada and India have potential consequences beyond the diplomatic realm. With around 2 million Canadians of Indian heritage, representing approximately 5% of the overall population, maintaining a strong relationship with India is essential. Moreover, India is Canada’s largest source of international students, accounting for around 40% of study permit holders.

The departure of the diplomats will also impact Canada’s immigration processes. Immigration Minister Marc Miller confirmed that the reduced embassy staff will lead to delays and challenges for clients, families, educational institutions, communities, and businesses in Canada as a whole. However, he assured that visa application centers in India, operated by third-party contractors, will not be affected.

As both countries navigate this diplomatic dispute, the impact on their relationship and the safety of diplomats remain key concerns. It is crucial for the involved parties to find a resolution that upholds diplomatic norms and fosters a productive relationship moving forward.

FAQs

(Source: Reuters)